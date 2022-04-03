Robert W. Baird Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $60.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of CHWY opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

