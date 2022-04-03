Robert W. Baird Cuts Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Price Target to $8.00

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 107.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of WEJO stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91. Wejo Group has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEJO. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,579,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,420,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wejo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

