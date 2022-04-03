Robert W. Baird Cuts Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Price Target to $8.00

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 107.79% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Shares of WEJO stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91. Wejo Group has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $19.90.
Wejo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
