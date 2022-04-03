Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 19,501,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,277,291. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

