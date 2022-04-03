Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roblox from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion and a PE ratio of -42.22. Roblox has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,769 shares of company stock worth $5,539,053.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

