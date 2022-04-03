Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of RKT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. 3,312,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 35.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.