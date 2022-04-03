Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

RKLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $47,973.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian J. Blaser purchased 47,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $197,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,374,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RKLY opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $556.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of -0.22. Rockley Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

