Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Short Interest Update

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 236,600 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,451,000 after buying an additional 59,245 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 216,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 214,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $6,341,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocky Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

RCKY opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.72. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $169.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

