Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 395 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a CHF 395 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 430 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 394.62.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

