Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

ROL traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.81. 903,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. Rollins has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,375,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,174,000 after acquiring an additional 402,967 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,536,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,430,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,219,000 after acquiring an additional 144,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

