Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th.

Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $16.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $476.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $412.20 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.09.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.