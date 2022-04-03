Rotork’s (ROR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 420 ($5.50) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.31) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.17) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.52) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 407.56 ($5.34).

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 321.40 ($4.21) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 274.60 ($3.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 375.60 ($4.92). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 320.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 341.75. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 4.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.73), for a total value of £52,223.40 ($68,408.96).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

