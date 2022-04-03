Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.34.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 639,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,330. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $91.14 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $155.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

