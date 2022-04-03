Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Conduit (LON:CRE)

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.68) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.06) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 542.50 ($7.11).

LON CRE opened at GBX 382 ($5.00) on Friday. Conduit has a 1-year low of GBX 340 ($4.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 568 ($7.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of £630.58 million and a PE ratio of -19.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 395.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 429.35.

In related news, insider Elaine Whelan bought 26,800 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £99,428 ($130,243.65). Also, insider Brian Williamson CBE bought 5,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($23,840.71).

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

