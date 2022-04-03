Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Sells $290,960.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $83.66 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51.
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.02) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Royal Caribbean Group (Get Rating)
Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
