Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CEO Sells $290,960.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $83.66 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.02) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

