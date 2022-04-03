Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 833,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 55,254 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 490,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 117,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

NYSE RMT opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.