Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150,004 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $372,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $1,346,000.

NYSE PBH opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

