Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after purchasing an additional 438,217 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2,008.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 357,330 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

RAMP stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

