Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,051,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after acquiring an additional 417,415 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,239. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

