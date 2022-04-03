Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 232,354 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 1,164.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,314 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after buying an additional 232,354 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.33% of Poshmark worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSH opened at $12.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $940.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,205,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,902 shares of company stock worth $4,168,343 over the last 90 days.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

