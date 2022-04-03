Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 156.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 56,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of California Resources worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRC. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in California Resources by 572.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 915,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,309,000 after purchasing an additional 662,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in California Resources by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 638,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 543,912 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $24,722,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $3,018,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,577 shares of company stock valued at $61,396,384.

CRC opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

