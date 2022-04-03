Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives $36.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 357,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,838,000 after acquiring an additional 42,526 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RYAN traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $42.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The company had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

