Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Down to $35.02

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.02, but opened at $34.19. Ryerson shares last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 10,038 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,008,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,135,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after buying an additional 122,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.