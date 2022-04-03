Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.29

Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.29 and traded as low as $25.22. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 1,110 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.
