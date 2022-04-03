Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Posts Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Shares of SACH stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $153.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 22,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 2,016.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.