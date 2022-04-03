SafeBlast Price Down 6.4% This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $213,746.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,354.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.00811112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00214202 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00023341 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.