Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.57.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.42. 333,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,096. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $155.34 and a 1 year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 31.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.