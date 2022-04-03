Sandip Rana Sells 5,000 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total transaction of C$1,007,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,512,689.34.

Shares of TSE FNV traded up C$5.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$204.76. 276,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,497. The firm has a market cap of C$39.18 billion and a PE ratio of 42.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$187.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$177.83. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of C$158.27 and a 12 month high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 17.39.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5000003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$179.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$195.79.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

