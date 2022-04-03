Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on SANM. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 48.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 377.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 17.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

