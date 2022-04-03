Sara Watts Acquires 3,164 Shares of Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Stock

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Rating) insider Sara Watts acquired 3,164 shares of Trajan Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.19 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of A$10,090.00 ($7,586.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trajan Group Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, and sells analytical and life science products and devices in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers analytical, pathology, and sampling products, as well as automation systems for the analysis of biological, food, and environmental samples.

