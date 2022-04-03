Sara Watts Acquires 3,164 Shares of Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Stock

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Rating) insider Sara Watts acquired 3,164 shares of Trajan Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.19 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of A$10,090.00 ($7,586.46).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
About Trajan Group (Get Rating)
