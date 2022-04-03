Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) PT Lowered to $8.00

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:STRC opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a current ratio of 51.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

