Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPFGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €590.00 ($648.35) to €685.00 ($752.75) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS:SUVPF opened at $450.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $465.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.67. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $400.00 and a 12 month high of $736.22.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.