Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €590.00 ($648.35) to €685.00 ($752.75) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS:SUVPF opened at $450.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $465.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.67. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $400.00 and a 12 month high of $736.22.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

