Saybrook Capital NC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 3.0% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.