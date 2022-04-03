Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) PT Lowered to €175.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €180.00 ($197.80) to €175.00 ($192.31) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

