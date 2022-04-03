Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

SCHL stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,004,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,060,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Scholastic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Scholastic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.