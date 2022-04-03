Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,209. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

