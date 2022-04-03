Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of SEB stock opened at $4,266.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Seaboard has a one year low of $3,535.00 and a one year high of $4,400.00.
