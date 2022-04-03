Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.99

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.99 and traded as high as C$23.80. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$23.78, with a volume of 111,219 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2,378.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

