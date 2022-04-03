Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $6.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.46 EPS.

LPI has been the subject of several other reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $84.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $99.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,241 shares of company stock worth $38,982,272 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

