Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $207.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 201,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at $781,000. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,740,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,882 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its position in Security National Financial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Security National Financial by 28.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

