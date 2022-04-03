ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

