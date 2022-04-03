Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.41.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.33. 614,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,337. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.