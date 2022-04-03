Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) PT Lowered to $3.50

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

SHPW stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Shapeways has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shapeways during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Shapeways during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Shapeways by 1,133.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 629,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 578,261 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shapeways during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shapeways during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

