Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) PT Lowered to $3.50

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $5.50 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shapeways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
SHPW stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Shapeways has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97.
Shapeways Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
