Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 136.22% from the stock’s current price.
SHCR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. Sharecare has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.
About Sharecare (Get Rating)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharecare (SHCR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.