Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 136.22% from the stock’s current price.

SHCR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. Sharecare has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

