SharedStake Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $478.00 (SGT)

SharedStake (SGT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SharedStake has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. SharedStake has a total market capitalization of $4,639.40 and approximately $478.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.37 or 0.07544105 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,411.64 or 1.00199623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054640 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

