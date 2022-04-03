Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Shares Down 9.5%

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA – Get Rating) fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 130,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 527,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84. The company has a market capitalization of £410,046.06 and a PE ratio of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.50.

Shefa Gems Company Profile

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration and development company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, carmel sapphire, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile.

