Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,338.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,700 ($35.37) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($31.96) to GBX 2,570 ($33.67) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

SHEL stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $90.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

