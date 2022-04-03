Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

SHEN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

SHEN opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.68 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $11,524,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after buying an additional 263,142 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

