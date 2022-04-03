Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sherwin-Williams from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.32.

NYSE:SHW traded up $5.59 on Thursday, hitting $255.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.76 and its 200 day moving average is $298.85. The company has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

