Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHLS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.82.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoals Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

