Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €151.40 ($166.37).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAE shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($176.92) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €82.56 ($90.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a one year high of €205.40 ($225.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -19.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is €90.61 and its 200 day moving average is €118.57.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

